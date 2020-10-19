|
Fitness Influencer Dies At 33 From COVID-19 After Saying Virus Wasn’t Real
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
RIP. Fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk — who originally didn’t believe that coronavirus was real — has died at 33 years old due to complications from COVID-19. Stuzhuk’s ex-wife, Sofia Stuzhuk, confirmed his untimely death via Instagram on Saturday, October 17. “Yes, we didn’t have a good relationship. Yes, there were many problems. But this relationship Read More
