Fitness Influencer Dies At 33 From COVID-19 After Saying Virus Wasn’t Real

OK! Magazine Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
RIP. Fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk — who originally didn’t believe that coronavirus was real — has died at 33 years old due to complications from COVID-19. Stuzhuk’s ex-wife, Sofia Stuzhuk, confirmed his untimely death via Instagram on Saturday, October 17.  “Yes, we didn’t have a good relationship. Yes, there were many problems. But this relationship Read More
