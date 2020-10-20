Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oscar De La Hoya Says Teofimo Lopez vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Would Be a 'Classic'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
"I think [Teofimo Lopez] is the future in the lightweight division and there’s a lot of great fights out there for him -- including our very own Ryan Garcia, which would be a massive, massive fight." That's Oscar De La Hoya already trying to line…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oscar De La Hoya Oscar De La Hoya Mexican-American boxer


Teófimo López American boxer

'Boxing has a new star' - Lopez overcomes Lomachenko in Las Vegas

 Teofimo Lopez beats Vasyl Lomachenko on points in Las Vegas to claim all four world lightweight world titles after the much-anticipated fight.
BBC News

Teofimo Lopez's Star is on the Rise After Victory Over Vasiliy Lomachenko

 Teofimo Lopez is now one of boxing's biggest stars following his unanimous decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Rapid..
WorldNews

Ryan García Ryan García American boxer


Related news from verified sources

See Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

 She's an icon for a reason! Jennifer Lopez is being honored at this year's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards with the Icon Award. To say this is a well-deserved...
E! Online Also reported by •WorldNewsUpworthyJust Jared

America’s eight elite boxing stars of the future, including Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez and other under-25 fighters

 Teofimo Lopez defeated Vasyl Lomachenko on Saturday night to usher in a new era for US boxing. Although he is not the first of America’s fresh set of young...
talkSPORT

Why Teofimo Lopez has put other fighters to shame by taking on Vasyl Lomachenko at 23 years of age

 Teofimo Lopez is in the rare position of having earned most boxing fans’ respect before he even steps into the ring on Saturday night. Despite being a sizeable...
talkSPORT Also reported by •UpworthyDaily Star

Tweets about this

24IN_9797

Mo RT @BBCSport: Legacy 🥊 Ambition 💪 Four world titles 🏅🏅🏅🏅 It's all on the line as Vasyl Lomachenko faces Teofimo Lopez in Las Vegas on Sat… 6 days ago