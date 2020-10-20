|
Oscar De La Hoya Says Teofimo Lopez vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Would Be a 'Classic'
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
"I think [Teofimo Lopez] is the future in the lightweight division and there’s a lot of great fights out there for him -- including our very own Ryan Garcia, which would be a massive, massive fight." That's Oscar De La Hoya already trying to line…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oscar De La Hoya Mexican-American boxer
Teófimo López American boxer
'Boxing has a new star' - Lopez overcomes Lomachenko in Las VegasTeofimo Lopez beats Vasyl Lomachenko on points in Las Vegas to claim all four world lightweight world titles after the much-anticipated fight.
BBC News
Teofimo Lopez's Star is on the Rise After Victory Over Vasiliy LomachenkoTeofimo Lopez is now one of boxing's biggest stars following his unanimous decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Rapid..
WorldNews
Ryan García American boxer
