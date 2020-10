Ryan Seacrest Is *Still* Missing From ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ — Where Is He? Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Where in the world is Ryan Seacrest? The talk host was MIA from Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, October 20, for the second day in a row. During the show, Kelly Ripa finally addressed the elephant in the room. “We’re all being very cautious these days … awaiting Ryan’s COVID results,” she said. Read More 👓 View full article