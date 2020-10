Telling All! ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Is Sober, Reveals He’s Hooked Up With Men Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Tyler Posey revealed that he’s two months sober and confirmed he has hooked up with men in the past. The Teen Wolf actor appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show on Thursday, October 15, and didn’t hold back when dishing about his personal life. “I went through a rough patch,” the 29-year-old — who is Read More 👓 View full article

