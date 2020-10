‘What Meghan Wants, Meghan Gets’: Inside Prince Harry’s Showdown With The Queen Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

The first day of the rest of their lives was, well… one to remember. On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding day, it has been revealed that Harry and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had a war of words before Meghan walked down the aisle. According to the new royal biography Battle of Brothers: William Read More 👓 View full article