Katherine Schwarzenegger To The Rescue! Slams Those ‘Bullying’ Hubby Chris Pratt

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Katherine Schwarzenegger defended her husband, Chris Pratt, after Twitter turned against him on Saturday, October 17. Television producer Amy Berg uploaded a photo to Twitter, where people had to pick out which Chris in Hollywood they would get rid of. “One has to go,” Berg captioned four professional photos of Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth Read More
