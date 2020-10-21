Global  
 

Troy Aikman Says Flyover At NFL Game Was 'Odd' But I Support U.S. Military

TMZ.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Troy Aikman is speaking out about his "hot mic" comments about a military flyover at an NFL game over the weekend ... saying he was NOT trying to disparage the armed forces. Aikman and his broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, were critical of the…
