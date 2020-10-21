Troy Aikman Says Flyover At NFL Game Was 'Odd' But I Support U.S. Military

Taraji P. Henson Splits From Fiancé Kelvin Hayden



Taraji P. Henson, the "What Men Want" actress, has confirmed she has split from her fiancé. She confirmed it during an appearance Monday on "The Breakfast Club". She and the former NFL player have ended their engagement, reports CNN. "I just turned 50 and I mean... I was, like 'Therapy, let's do the therapy thing,' but if you're both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you're taking it on yourself.

