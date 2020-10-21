|
Troy Aikman Says Flyover At NFL Game Was 'Odd' But I Support U.S. Military
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Troy Aikman is speaking out about his "hot mic" comments about a military flyover at an NFL game over the weekend ... saying he was NOT trying to disparage the armed forces. Aikman and his broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, were critical of the…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Troy Aikman
National Football League Professional American football league
Miami Dolphins to start rookie Tua Tagovailoa at QB, replacing Ryan FitzpatrickDolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut Sunday in a blowout in garbage time. Next time he steps on the field, it will be as the starter.
USATODAY.com
NFL power rankings: Packers' meltdown leads to another change at No. 1Who rises to top with Seahawks, Steelers and Titans league's lone remaining unbeatens upon completion of Week 6?
USATODAY.com
Taraji P. Henson Splits From Fiancé Kelvin Hayden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak PrescottPlaying without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
USATODAY.com
United States Armed Forces Military forces of the United States
Refugees Who Assisted U.S. Military Denied Entry Into U.S.President Trump has reduced the flow of refugees into the country to a trickle, and even Iraqis and Afghans who risked their lives for American service members..
NYTimes.com
Joe Buck American sportscaster
Fox Sports' Joe Buck to call major sports event every day this weekFox Sports' Joe Buck is covering a full slate of major sporting events this week, including the World Series and NFL games on Monday and Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this