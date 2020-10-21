Prince William Isn't Happy With Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Prima Donna Manoeuvres' About Son's Birth
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () In 'Battle of Brothers', it is claimed that the Duke of Cambridge was so bothered that he and his wife Kate Middleton only met their newborn nephew Archie after waiting for 'a full eight days'.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all smiles in a newly released portrait, their first since stepping down as senior members of the royal family. This photo comes ahead of their Time 100 Talks episode, which is scheduled to drop on the same day as Robert Lacey's 'Battle of Brothers' book about Harry...