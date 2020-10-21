Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William Isn't Happy With Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Prima Donna Manoeuvres' About Son's Birth

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
In 'Battle of Brothers', it is claimed that the Duke of Cambridge was so bothered that he and his wife Kate Middleton only met their newborn nephew Archie after waiting for 'a full eight days'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release First Portrait After Stepping Down As Senior Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release First Portrait After Stepping Down As Senior Royals 01:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all smiles in a newly released portrait, their first since stepping down as senior members of the royal family. This photo comes ahead of their Time 100 Talks episode, which is scheduled to drop on the same day as Robert Lacey's 'Battle of Brothers' book about Harry...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Quarantine With Archie [Video]

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Quarantine With Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about what quarantine has been like with their 1 1/2-year-old son, Archie, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the royals at home in Santa Barbara,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex insists trolling can become unsurvivable [Video]

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex insists trolling can become unsurvivable

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has shared that she confided in a journal to cope with the mental health struggle of becoming the "most trolled person in the entire world" last year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Win Apology For Drone Photos Of Archie [Video]

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Win Apology For Drone Photos Of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can count one legal case closed as they won an apology from U.S. photo agency X17, which used drones to take illegal photos of their son Archie. Plus, the royal couple..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince William Didn't Like This Decision From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

 Prince William did not like that on the day Archie was born to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they released a statement after his birth saying the Duchess was...
Just Jared


Tweets about this