Comedian Russell Peters Sells Hidden Hills Pad for $7.8 Million Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It's rewarding to be funny as hell ... Russell Peters just unloaded his Hidden Hills crib for a boatload of money. Russell's 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom crib in an exclusive guard-gated neighborhood in Hidden Hills just sold for $7.8 million. The… πŸ‘“ View full article