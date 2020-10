Susan Sarandon Claims Cher Stole Her ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ Role Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Actress Susan Sarandon claimed Cher stole her role in the 1987 film The Witches of Eastwick. “I initially was cast in Cher’s part, and didn’t find out till I got to [Los Angeles] — because I was living in Rome — that I was actually moved to a different part,” Sarandon, 74, said while chatting with the Read More 👓 View full article