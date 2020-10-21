Bend & Snap! ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is Officially Happening — Here’s What We Know

Blanche NeverHeaux 🤔🤨 RT @gaypresaniston: here’s the cast of legally blonde recreating the bend and snap to make this year better. #legallyblondereunion https://… 39 seconds ago Ken Carr Legally Blonde 3 is happening for a 2022 release. Super excited! Bend and snap! 😁 51 seconds ago WQAL-FM We are SO ready for Elle Woods return! #PerfectDay #bendandsnap #legallyblondereunion https://t.co/6M2AqAlTcQ 3 minutes ago 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞. My heart goes out to Selma Blair. I saw the video of the cast of Legally Blonde doing the bend and snap. F*ck you, MS. 4 minutes ago