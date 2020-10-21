|
Bend & Snap! ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is Officially Happening — Here’s What We Know
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Any Cosmo girl would have known… Elle Woods is back! Reese Witherspoon is returning as America’s favorite Gemini vegetarian in Legally Blonde 3. MGM studios official account tweeted out the fabulous news and gave us a release date. Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW Read More
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this