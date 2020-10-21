Global  
 

Bend & Snap! ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is Officially Happening — Here’s What We Know

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Any Cosmo girl would have known… Elle Woods is back! Reese Witherspoon is returning as America’s favorite Gemini vegetarian in Legally Blonde 3. MGM studios official account tweeted out the fabulous news and gave us a release date. Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW Read More
Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3' [Video]

Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling was "nervous" about writing the script for the third Legally Blonde movie because the first one was so "iconic"

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Top 10 Things Legally Blonde Gets Right & Wrong About Being a Lawyer [Video]

Top 10 Things Legally Blonde Gets Right & Wrong About Being a Lawyer

You may be suprised by the things "Legally Blonde" got right and wrong about being a lawyer.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:03Published
I Dyed My Hair Honey Blonde & Got Extensions [Video]

I Dyed My Hair Honey Blonde & Got Extensions

Amanda has grown out brunette roots from quarantine and celeb hair stylist Kazumi Morton will transform her hair to honey blonde. In order to achieve an Emma Roberts look, Kazumi is going to add..

Credit: Refinery 29     Duration: 05:14Published

Tweets about this

IFiGHTBaBieS83

Blanche NeverHeaux 🤔🤨 RT @gaypresaniston: here’s the cast of legally blonde recreating the bend and snap to make this year better. #legallyblondereunion https://… 39 seconds ago

kencarr

Ken Carr Legally Blonde 3 is happening for a 2022 release. Super excited! Bend and snap! 😁 51 seconds ago

Q104Cleveland

WQAL-FM We are SO ready for Elle Woods return! #PerfectDay #bendandsnap #legallyblondereunion https://t.co/6M2AqAlTcQ 3 minutes ago

girl_gonerad

𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞. My heart goes out to Selma Blair. I saw the video of the cast of Legally Blonde doing the bend and snap. F*ck you, MS. 4 minutes ago