Carole Baskin Beefing With Joe Exotic Over Boxer Briefs
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Joe Exotic's still managing to piss off Carole Baskin even from behind bars ... she's got beef over her old nemesis' new underwear line. Here's the deal ... Joe's selling limited-edition "Casket Baskin Briefs" as part of the men's underwear line of…
