Carole Baskin Beefing With Joe Exotic Over Boxer Briefs

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Joe Exotic's still managing to piss off Carole Baskin even from behind bars ... she's got beef over her old nemesis' new underwear line. Here's the deal ... Joe's selling limited-edition "Casket Baskin Briefs" as part of the men's underwear line of…
News video: Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual

Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual 00:38

 In a candid interview with the U.K.-based publication Pink News, Carole Baskin broke big news. The “Tiger King” star revealed that she has “always considered myself to be bisexual.” “Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.” Baskin then...

