|
UFC's Michael Chandler On Being Alternate for Khabib vs. Gaethje, 'I'm Ready'
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
UFC's newest star Michael Chandler says he's taking his job as "alternate" for the Khabib vs. Gaethje fight very seriously ... and he'll be ready to step in if either fighter can't go on Saturday. As we previously reported, several Khabib fights…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Chandler American mixed martial arts fighter
Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas
Nurmagomedov on way to 'GOAT' status - UFC president WhiteKhabib Nurmagomedov will be close to becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he wins at UFC 254, says UFC president Dana White.
BBC News
UFC legend Silva to retire after final fight later this monthFormer middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he will retire from the UFC after his fight with Uriah Hall in Las Vegas.
BBC News
Justin Gaethje Says Khabib Fight is Life-Changing, 'I Won't Go Out Like a Bitch'Justin Gaethje says he knows his upcoming fight with UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov can change his life forever -- and to steal a line from Hamilton, he's not..
TMZ.com
UFC's Jorge Masvidal Greets Donald Trump In Florida, POTUS Not Wearing MaskForget the Secret Service, the "Baddest MF" on the planet has Donald Trump's back in Miami ... Jorge Masvidal. The UFC superstar (and reigning "BMF" title..
TMZ.com
Justin Gaethje American mixed martial arts fighter
Justin Gaethje's Twin Bro, We Wrecked People Together As Football Teammates!Did you know Justin Gaethje has a twin brother? It's true -- his name is Marcus, and shocker -- turns out knockout power runs in the family! We spoke to the..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this