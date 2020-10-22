Global  
 

UFC's Michael Chandler On Being Alternate for Khabib vs. Gaethje, 'I'm Ready'

Thursday, 22 October 2020
UFC's newest star Michael Chandler says he's taking his job as "alternate" for the Khabib vs. Gaethje fight very seriously ... and he'll be ready to step in if either fighter can't go on Saturday. As we previously reported, several Khabib fights…
Michael Chandler Michael Chandler American mixed martial arts fighter


Ultimate Fighting Championship Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas

Nurmagomedov on way to 'GOAT' status - UFC president White

 Khabib Nurmagomedov will be close to becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he wins at UFC 254, says UFC president Dana White.
BBC News

UFC legend Silva to retire after final fight later this month

 Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he will retire from the UFC after his fight with Uriah Hall in Las Vegas.
BBC News

Justin Gaethje Says Khabib Fight is Life-Changing, 'I Won't Go Out Like a Bitch'

 Justin Gaethje says he knows his upcoming fight with UFC champ  Khabib Nurmagomedov can change his life forever -- and to steal a line from Hamilton, he's not..
TMZ.com

UFC's Jorge Masvidal Greets Donald Trump In Florida, POTUS Not Wearing Mask

 Forget the Secret Service, the "Baddest MF" on the planet has Donald Trump's back in Miami ... Jorge Masvidal. The UFC superstar (and reigning "BMF" title..
TMZ.com

Justin Gaethje Justin Gaethje American mixed martial arts fighter

Justin Gaethje's Twin Bro, We Wrecked People Together As Football Teammates!

 Did you know Justin Gaethje has a twin brother? It's true -- his name is Marcus, and shocker -- turns out knockout power runs in the family! We spoke to the..
TMZ.com

Arizona's Justin Gaethje has a secret weapon in fight against undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov: His hometown

 Justin Gaethje will need all the support he can get against Khabib Nurmagomedov. "He breaks people," Gaethje's trainer Trevor Wittman said.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Who is Justin Gaethje? Khabib Nurmagomedov’s opponent at UFC 254 is one of the best and called Conor McGregor a ‘b****’

 Justin Gaethje stunned Tony Ferguson in the headline fight of UFC 249 and now has his eyes set on dethroning Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend. Gaethje replaced...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Upworthy

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Official Weigh-Ins Live Stream - MMA Fighting

 Watch the #UFC254 official weigh-ins LIVE from #UFCFightIsland in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje...
Upworthy


