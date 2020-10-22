Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Marie Tran is the latest Disney heroine in Raya and the Last Dragon

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Kelly Marie Tran deserves way better than she got from her Star Wars experience. But what is done is done, and it’s onward and upward for Tran, who is the latest Disney heroine in Raya and the Last Dragon. The teaser dropped yesterday, showing off Tran’s c...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Raya and the Last Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer

Raya and the Last Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer 02:02

 Check out the official trailer for the Disney animated fantasy movie Raya and the Last Dragon, directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. It stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. Raya and the Last Dragon Release Date: March 12, 2021 After you watch Raya and the Last Dragon let us know your...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Raya And The Last Dragon' Trailer [Video]

'Raya And The Last Dragon' Trailer

Raya And The Last Dragon Trailer - Evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
Raya and the Last Dragon Movie [Video]

Raya and the Last Dragon Movie

Raya and the Last Dragon Movie Trailer HD - Disney - Restore peace. Find the last dragon. Watch the new trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, in theaters March 2021. - Plot synopsis: Long ago, in the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney Debuts 'Raya & The Last Dragon' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now! (Video)

 Raya and the Last Dragon is coming! The highly anticipated movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios, featuring Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of Raya, is set to...
Just Jared

Raya and the Last Dragon teaser: Walt Disney promises another magical experience with its latest animated offering

 From directors Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this