Gene Simmons Selling Beverly Hills Mansion For $22 Million
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Gene Simmons is ready to get the hell outta Beverly Hills after nearly 4 decades ... and he's looking to unload his mansion, which is primed for the rock star lifestyle. The KISS frontman just listed his two-acre estate in beautiful Benedict Canyon…
