NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Votes From Space

TMZ.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Kate Rubins just cast the mother of all mail-in ballots -- she's not even on Earth and she still cast her vote!!! What's your excuse? The NASA astronaut voted Thursday from her post aboard the International Space Station, which is about 250 miles…
Kathleen Rubins Kathleen Rubins American microbiologist and NASA astronaut

