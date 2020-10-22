NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Votes From Space

ISS crew says air leak is not dangerous, will be fixed



NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos held a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday (October 13), hours before being launched to the International Space Station. Ryzhikov said that the reported air leak on the station does not present danger and is planned to be fixed during his watch on the station.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published on October 22, 1274