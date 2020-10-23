Sacha Baron Cohen Says Giuliani 'Borat' Scene Not Innocent as Rudy Insists

Global  
 

TMZ.com Friday, 23 October 2020
Sacha Baron Cohen says it's pretty clear to him what was on Rudy Giuliani's mind during his notorious scene in the 'Borat' sequel ... but urges everyone to judge for themselves. Borat himself, along with Maria Bakalova -- who plays his daughter,…
Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days in character as Borat for sequel 00:55

 Cohen has reprised his titular role for a second movie, following 2006's 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' .

 After Rudy Giuliani has caught immense heat for a compromising prank in 'Borat 2,' Sacha Baron Cohen's character is now 'defending' Trump's lawyer.
 New films are opting for streaming amid the pandemic. Out this weekend: Sacha Baron Cohen returns in 'Borat 2,' Bill Murray stars in 'On the Rocks.'
 President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, denied he did anything wrong after he was caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire.
'Borat' is back! Film debuts Friday

Actor Sascha Baron Cohen is set to don his bushy mustache to reprise the role of "Borat" for a second time. The film debuts on Amazon Prime on October 23rd, and will tackle themes such as the coronavirus pandemic and America's divisive politics.

Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene

Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.

Demi Lovato Called Out Rudy Giuliani After His Compromising Borat Scene

The politician was caught on film in a controversial scene in the upcoming mockumentary.

'Borat 2' Pregnancy Centre Clip

In this scene in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego and his daughter Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev (Irina Novak) visit a pregnancy centre after she accidentally swallows a..

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm': Pregnancy Center Clip

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Pregnancy Center Clip - To be more specific, this is the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of..

 Sacha Baron Cohen says it's pretty clear to him what was on Rudy Giuliani's mind during his notorious scene in the 'Borat' sequel ... but urges everyone to judge...
 Rudy Giuliani has attempted to explain the scene in Borat 2 by releasing a statement on his social media account. If you don’t know, the 76-year-old politician...
'Worse than you think': Meghan McCain, Josh Gad, more react to Rudy Giuliani in 'Borat 2'

 The "Borat" sequel hasn't come out yet, but it's already making waves for a controversial prank involving Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
