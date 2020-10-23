|
Jennifer Aniston Says Don't Vote Kanye West, 'It's Not Funny'
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston isn't laughing with the folks voting for Kanye West ... she says a vote for Yeezy is flat out irresponsible. The actress says she just dropped her ballot off and her early vote is for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket ...…
