Jennifer Aniston Says Don't Vote Kanye West, 'It's Not Funny'

TMZ.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston isn't laughing with the folks voting for Kanye West ... she says a vote for Yeezy is flat out irresponsible. The actress says she just dropped her ballot off and her early vote is for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket ...…
