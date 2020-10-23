Global  
 

Actress Melanie Griffith *Stuns* In Pink Lingerie At 63 Years Old — See Photo

OK! Magazine Friday, 23 October 2020
If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Melanie Griffith posed in a matching pink bra and underwear set on social media, and she looked *stunning*.  Naturally, the 63-year-old stripped down for a very good cause. “I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month,” she captioned two photos of herself wearing the Read More
