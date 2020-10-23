Global  
 

LeAnn Rimes Says ‘Coyote Ugly’ Woke Her Up Sexually — And Totally Wants A Sequel!

Fans of the 2000 cult classic Coyote Ugly likely revere LeAnn Rimes for her contribution of musical hits to the film, including the smash single “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” However, Rimes herself maintains the movie holds a deeper place for her, having introduced her to adulthood and sexuality. Rimes, who appears at the end of Read More
News video: LeAnn Rimes Reflects On 'Coyote Ugly' 20th Anniversary

 LeAnn Rimes may be celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Eddie Cibrian in April but the singer is also focusing on another milestone -- the 20th anniversary of "Coyote Ugly". ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante catches up with the singer, who reflects on her role in the cult classic.

