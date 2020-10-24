Busta Rhymes Used Heavy Weight Training to Shed Weight During Lockdown Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The secret to Busta Rhymes' jaw-dropping weight loss -- he did what most people wish they'd done in quarantine ... focusing on heavy-duty training and bustin' a sweat every chance he got. Celebrity trainer, Victor Muñoz, is the guy who guided the… 👓 View full article

