Busta Rhymes Used Heavy Weight Training to Shed Weight During Lockdown
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The secret to Busta Rhymes' jaw-dropping weight loss -- he did what most people wish they'd done in quarantine ... focusing on heavy-duty training and bustin' a sweat every chance he got. Celebrity trainer, Victor Muñoz, is the guy who guided the…
Busta Rhymes American rapper, singer, actor, and record producer from New York
