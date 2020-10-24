|
Khabib vs. Georges St-Pierre Was Late Father's Dream, Trainer Says
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
It's starting to make more sense why Khabib Nurmagomedov so badly wants to fight Georges St-Pierre -- it was his father's plan. Khabib's dad, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away back in July after battling COVID. Khabib and his dad were extremely…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russian professional mixed martial artist
‘May Allah disfigure his face’: Khabib slams Emmanuel Macron over Islam commentsKhabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement last week, lambasted French President Emmanuel Macron over his recent remarks on Islam on Friday, calling for..
WorldNews
Nurmagomedov accuses President Macron of offending MuslimsRecently retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov criticises French President Emmanuel Macron for his response for his response to two terrorist attacks in the..
BBC News
Dana White Convinced Khabib Will Unretire and Fight Again, 'We've Been Talking'It hasn't even been a week ... and Khabib Nurmagomedov may already be coming out of retirement!! HUGE NEWS!!! Long story short, UFC boss Dana White told CBS..
TMZ.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon 'Bones' Jones argue over who is UFC's GOATJon "Bones" Jones has released a video telling Khabib Nurmagomedov fans why he is still the GOAT - and the Russian has responded.
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreakWhen a nursing facility outside Seattle found itself in the middle of the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the response was hampered by a lack of viable..
CBS News
Australia may eradicate COVID-19: Vic CHOWhile Victoria isn't working to eliminate COVID-19, the state's chief health officer says it could "happen by virtue of finding everything that is out there".
SBS
"No COVID-19 tests were available": Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreakWhen a nursing facility outside Seattle found itself in the middle of the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the response was hampered by a lack of viable..
CBS News
How does coronavirus spread? When will a vaccine be available? Your questions, answeredHere are answers to some of your questions about COVID-19 as the U.S. sees a spike in new cases.
CBS News
Prince William 'contracted Covid-19 in April'Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, Kensington Palace sources tell BBC
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this