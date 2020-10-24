Global  
 

Khabib vs. Georges St-Pierre Was Late Father's Dream, Trainer Says

TMZ.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
It's starting to make more sense why Khabib Nurmagomedov so badly wants to fight Georges St-Pierre -- it was his father's plan. Khabib's dad, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away back in July after battling COVID. Khabib and his dad were extremely…
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC 00:49

 Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over JustinGaethje at UFC 254. After his victory, Nurmagomedov announced his...

Khabib Nurmagomedov Khabib Nurmagomedov Russian professional mixed martial artist

‘May Allah disfigure his face’: Khabib slams Emmanuel Macron over Islam comments

 Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement last week, lambasted French President Emmanuel Macron over his recent remarks on Islam on Friday, calling for..
WorldNews

Nurmagomedov accuses President Macron of offending Muslims

 Recently retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov criticises French President Emmanuel Macron for his response for his response to two terrorist attacks in the..
BBC News

Dana White Convinced Khabib Will Unretire and Fight Again, 'We've Been Talking'

 It hasn't even been a week ... and Khabib Nurmagomedov may already be coming out of retirement!! HUGE NEWS!!! Long story short, UFC boss Dana White told CBS..
TMZ.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon 'Bones' Jones argue over who is UFC's GOAT

 Jon "Bones" Jones has released a video telling Khabib Nurmagomedov fans why he is still the GOAT - and the Russian has responded.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreak

 When a nursing facility outside Seattle found itself in the middle of the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the response was hampered by a lack of viable..
CBS News

Australia may eradicate COVID-19: Vic CHO

 While Victoria isn't working to eliminate COVID-19, the state's chief health officer says it could "happen by virtue of finding everything that is out there".
SBS

"No COVID-19 tests were available": Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreak

 When a nursing facility outside Seattle found itself in the middle of the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the response was hampered by a lack of viable..
CBS News

How does coronavirus spread? When will a vaccine be available? Your questions, answered

 Here are answers to some of your questions about COVID-19 as the U.S. sees a spike in new cases.
CBS News

Prince William 'contracted Covid-19 in April'

 Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, Kensington Palace sources tell BBC
BBC News

