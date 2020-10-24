|
Khabib Nurmagomedov Chokes Out Justin Gaethje, Retires After UFC 254
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Khabib Nurmagomedov just RETIRED FROM MMA -- after choking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Wow. Khabib essentially said he doesn't want to continue in the sport without his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away earlier this year after a…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russian professional mixed martial artist
'Nurmagomedov has strong claim to be MMA's greatest of all time'Retiring UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is touted as one the greatest MMA fighters of all-time - BBC Sport looks at the evidence.
BBC News
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's retired after stopping Gaethje at UFC 254Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts after stopping Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round..
WorldNews
Khabib announces retirement after moving MMA record to 29-0Khabib Nurmagomedov says his stoppage of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 will be the final fight of his brilliant MMA career.
USATODAY.com
Justin Gaethje American mixed martial arts fighter
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC after beating Justin GaethjeLightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from the UFC after beating Justin Gaethje in the second round in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News
UFC 254 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020
Nurmagomedov on way to 'GOAT' status - UFC president WhiteKhabib Nurmagomedov will be close to becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he wins at UFC 254, says UFC president Dana White.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this