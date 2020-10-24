Global  
 

Khabib Nurmagomedov Chokes Out Justin Gaethje, Retires After UFC 254

TMZ.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Khabib Nurmagomedov just RETIRED FROM MMA -- after choking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Wow. Khabib essentially said he doesn't want to continue in the sport without his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away earlier this year after a…
News video: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC 00:49

 Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over JustinGaethje at UFC 254. After his victory, Nurmagomedov announced his...

Khabib Nurmagomedov Khabib Nurmagomedov Russian professional mixed martial artist

'Nurmagomedov has strong claim to be MMA's greatest of all time'

 Retiring UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is touted as one the greatest MMA fighters of all-time - BBC Sport looks at the evidence.
BBC News

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's retired after stopping Gaethje at UFC 254

 Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts after stopping Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round..
WorldNews

Khabib announces retirement after moving MMA record to 29-0

 Khabib Nurmagomedov says his stoppage of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 will be the final fight of his brilliant MMA career.
USATODAY.com

Justin Gaethje Justin Gaethje American mixed martial arts fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC after beating Justin Gaethje

 Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from the UFC after beating Justin Gaethje in the second round in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News

UFC 254 UFC 254 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020

Nurmagomedov on way to 'GOAT' status - UFC president White

 Khabib Nurmagomedov will be close to becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he wins at UFC 254, says UFC president Dana White.
BBC News

UFC 254 news: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin Umar hospitalised and OFF Fight Island card after contracting staph infection

 Umar Nurmagomedov will not compete at UFC 254 against Sergei Mozorov on Fight Island after being hospitalised in Dubai. Nurmagomedov, who is the cousin of UFC...
talkSPORT Also reported by •UpworthyDaily Star

Justin Gaethje throws interim belt away and warns Khabib Nurmagomedov he is coming for real lightweight title at UFC 254 – ‘That’s the one I want’

 Justin Gaethje warned Khabib Nurmagomedov he only wants his UFC title after discarding his own interim belt at the weigh in on Wednesday. The two best...
talkSPORT

UFC’s Dana White gives funny reaction to report about Canelo Alvarez vs Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 254

 UFC president Dana White laughed off the possibility of Canelo Alvarez fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jorge Masvidal in the near future. It emerged in September...
talkSPORT Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDaily Star

