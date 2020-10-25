Global  
 

Adele jokes about weight loss in very funny and emotional Saturday Night Live debut

OK! Magazine Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Adele spoke about her weight loss for the first time this weekend while hosting Saturday Night Live. “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and travel bans I had to travel light and only bring half of me,” Adele told the studio Read More
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut

Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut 00:50

 Adele nailed her American accent as she joked around with Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. in the first promo for her highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

