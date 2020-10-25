|
Felicity Huffman Officially Off Supervised Release, Sentence Complete
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Felicity Huffman has finally put the college admissions scandal firmly in her rearview mirror ... and she's reached the finish line before Lori Loughlin even got started. The 'Desperate Housewives' actress is officially off supervised release, and…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Felicity Huffman American actress
Felicity Huffman Requests Passport Back as Sentence Nears CompletionFelicity Huffman can see the light at the end of the tunnel in the college admissions scandal, and the first right she wants back ... the ability to leave the..
TMZ.com
Lori Loughlin American actress
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this