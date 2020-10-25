Global  
 

Felicity Huffman Officially Off Supervised Release, Sentence Complete

TMZ.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Felicity Huffman has finally put the college admissions scandal firmly in her rearview mirror ... and she's reached the finish line before Lori Loughlin even got started. The 'Desperate Housewives' actress is officially off supervised release, and…
Felicity Huffman Requests Passport Back as Sentence Nears Completion

 Felicity Huffman can see the light at the end of the tunnel in the college admissions scandal, and the first right she wants back ... the ability to leave the..
Felicity Huffman Completes Sentence for College Admissions Scandal

 Felicity Huffman has completed her full college admissions scandal sentence. The actress was sentenced in September 2018 to 14 days behind bars as well as 250...
