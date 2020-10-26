50 Cent No Longer Endorsing Donald Trump After Getting Called Out by Chelsea Handler
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Alongside a video of his ex-girlfriend discussing his endorsement, the 'In Da Club' hitmaker writes on his social media accounts, 'a what, another spin F**k Donald Trump, i never liked him.'
