Donald Trump & Joe Biden Face ‘Tough Questions’—Watch The ’60 Minutes’ Interviews Here
Monday, 26 October 2020 () CBS News was undeterred from posting the 60 Minutes interviews after President Donald Trump uploaded his own interview as well as Vice President Mike Pence‘s earlier on in the week. As election day draws near, it was time for the network to air the interviews with Trump, Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vice Read More
Donald Trump and Joe Biden addressed how they would deter foreign interferencein American elections. US officials have reported that Russian hackers havetargeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the UnitedStates in recent days, stealing data from at least two servers.