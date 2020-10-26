|
Lil Pump Endorses President Trump, Trashes Joe Biden in Tax Rant
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Lil Pump is taking a cue from 50 Cent, and throwing his support behind President Trump ... saying he doesn't wanna pay a dime more in taxes, as Joe Biden's proposing. The rapper chirped up this weekend in pretty clear terms, posting a pic of him…
