Offset Is Stopped by Beverly Hills Police During Instagram Live Monday, 26 October 2020

Migos rapper Offset was stopped by the Beverly Hills police on Saturday, October 24, while driving through a rally for President Donald Trump in California. The musician, 28, shared the entire incident via Instagram Live. In the clips, which were reposted to social media, Offset — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — could be