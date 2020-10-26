Global  
 

The Rock Tastes His Own Blood After Gym Injury, Gets Stitches to Close Gash

TMZ.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Here's reason #1,000,001 why The Rock is tougher than you ... Dwayne Johnson suffered a pretty gnarly gym injury Monday requiring stitches to close a wound on his face. But, instead of cryin' about it -- he tasted his own blood and went right back…
