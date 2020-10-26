Now Hiring: Kate Middleton & Prince William Need A New Housekeeper, ‘Discretion’ Is Key

Global  
 

Time to update your resumé! Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking for a housekeeper for Kensington Palace. The most “paramount” skills the new staff member needs is the ability to maintain “confidentiality” and exercise “discretion at all times.” PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON DROP OFF PRINCESS CHARLOTTE TO HER FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL WITH Read More
