D.C. Buildings, Shops Start Boarding Up Before Election Day

TMZ.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Trouble may be just around the corner in this volatile election/pandemic year, because businesses coast-to-coast are starting to board up in anticipation of election unrest. Washington D.C. is starting to shutter itself ahead of what might turn out…
Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America

Ahead of the election, practice voting in this Minecraft server

 At the top of the hill sits a white building with heavy columns, adorned with American flags. Its dome is blocky, like everything in Minecraft, but it still..
The Verge

President Trump, first lady host ‘Halloween at the White House’

 WASHINGTON — Less than a week before Halloween, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump transformed the South Portico facing the South Lawn into a..
WorldNews

Washington archbishop becomes first Black American cardinal

 Pope Francis announced on Sunday that Wilton Gregory is the newest member of the College of Cardinals, becoming the first ever Black American cardinal. CBSN's..
CBS News

Black US archbishop's rise to cardinal marks a historic moment in Washington DC

 Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory is set to become the first Black US prelate to assume the rank of cardinal in the Catholic Church, a historic appointment..
New Zealand Herald

Washington gubernatorial candidate responds to COVID concerns about his rally

 CAMAS, Wash. — Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp brushed off concern from health officials worried his campaign event Saturday night had the...
SeattlePI.com

Standoff in Washington imperils jobless and small businesses

 WASHINGTON (AP) — With winter looming and confirmed viral cases rising, Bob Szuter's craft brewery and restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, could use another...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

'Cowboys have quit for the season' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' humiliating loss to Washington | UNDISPUTED

'Cowboys have quit for the season' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' humiliating loss to Washington | UNDISPUTED The Dallas Cowboys weren’t able to turn their season around against Washington yesterday, losing 25 to 3. To make matter worse, Andy Dalton left the game with...
FOX Sports


