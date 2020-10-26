|
D.C. Buildings, Shops Start Boarding Up Before Election Day
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Trouble may be just around the corner in this volatile election/pandemic year, because businesses coast-to-coast are starting to board up in anticipation of election unrest. Washington D.C. is starting to shutter itself ahead of what might turn out…
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America
Ahead of the election, practice voting in this Minecraft serverAt the top of the hill sits a white building with heavy columns, adorned with American flags. Its dome is blocky, like everything in Minecraft, but it still..
The Verge
President Trump, first lady host ‘Halloween at the White House’WASHINGTON — Less than a week before Halloween, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump transformed the South Portico facing the South Lawn into a..
WorldNews
Washington archbishop becomes first Black American cardinalPope Francis announced on Sunday that Wilton Gregory is the newest member of the College of Cardinals, becoming the first ever Black American cardinal. CBSN's..
CBS News
Black US archbishop's rise to cardinal marks a historic moment in Washington DCWashington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory is set to become the first Black US prelate to assume the rank of cardinal in the Catholic Church, a historic appointment..
New Zealand Herald
