Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute After Sister DeOndra Dies at 36

TMZ.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Jamie Foxx says his heart's been shattered into a million pieces after his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, died. The actor/singer penned a touching tribute Monday, saying her passing has "left a hole in my heart." They were super close, which was…
