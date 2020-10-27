|
Exonerated CP5 Member Raymond Santana Not Buying Trump's 'Least Racist' Claim
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Raymond Santana, one of the exonerated Central Park Five, thinks President Trump's full of it when he says he's the "least racist person" ... and he's thanking Joe Biden for sticking up for them at the debate. Raymond tells TMZ he firmly believes…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Live Updates: Trump blitzes swing states as Biden focuses on PAMore than 92 million Americans have already cast their ballots, amounting to more than 66% of 2016's overall turnout
CBS News
US election polls with two days to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Democrats led early voting after Trump's attacks on mail-in ballots. Now Trump needs to dominate Election DayPresident Donald Trump will have to rely on strong in-person Election Day turnout among Republicans to defeat Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Lincoln Project: We're fighting for a better America. A Biden era would be a good start.The party we once called home is a political Chernobyl, radioactive and dangerous but with a still unknown half-life. We must brace for a long struggle.
USATODAY.com
Election at Hand, Biden Leads Trump in Four Key States, Poll ShowsJoseph R. Biden Jr. leads President Trump in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and, by a wide margin, in Wisconsin, according to a Times/Siena College poll.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this