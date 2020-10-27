Global  
 

Exonerated CP5 Member Raymond Santana Not Buying Trump's 'Least Racist' Claim

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Raymond Santana, one of the exonerated Central Park Five, thinks President Trump's full of it when he says he's the "least racist person" ... and he's thanking Joe Biden for sticking up for them at the debate. Raymond tells TMZ he firmly believes…
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: People pack Raymond James Stadium ahead of President Trump's MAGA rally

People pack Raymond James Stadium ahead of President Trump's MAGA rally 01:43

 President Trump will be in Tampa Thursday holding a Make America Great Again Victory rally at Raymond James Stadium.

