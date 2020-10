You’re Doing Great, Sweetie! Jared Kushner Raises $200K In RNC Donations From His Mom Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jared Kushner got a reelection boost from his biggest supporter earlier this year — his mom, Seryl. Mrs. Kushner was feeling very generous just before her son was selected to head up the team tasked with leading the nation’s disastrous response to the coronavirus. So generous, in fact, that she donated $200,000 to the RNC Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this