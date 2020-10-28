Offset & Common Perform for Joe Biden's Atlanta Drive-In Event

Luc NON À LA LOI 66 RT @ABC: Campaigning in Pennsylvania, first lady Melania Trump called her husband a “fighter,” defending his use of social media: "I don’t… 15 seconds ago Ryan Fortune RT @thehill: First Lady Melania Trump slams Democrats: "Children watching and learning about politics in our country deserve a better displ… 19 seconds ago raja Md RT @CNN: First lady Melania Trump focused on the pandemic in her first solo campaign event of 2020 — blasting Democrats and Joe Biden. She… 25 seconds ago Lms RT @TeamTrump: First Lady Melania Trump: The media loved my husband before he decided to run for President https://t.co/1C2qamKVlZ 29 seconds ago @Right_Is_Right RT @HizbkKhan: First Lady Melania: During early Covid 19 the trump took decisive actions to keep Americans safe while Democrats were wastin… 33 seconds ago janden55 RT @FoolsBelieve: I nominate Melania Trump for "Most Worthless First Lady of the United States"... of all time. 34 seconds ago Chris Nevitt RT @NBCPolitics: In her first solo appearance of the 2020 campaign Tuesday in Pennsylvania, the first lady discussed coronavirus, her anti-… 40 seconds ago