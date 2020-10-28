Global  
 

Offset & Common Perform for Joe Biden's Atlanta Drive-In Event

TMZ.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden brought out some hip-hop allies for a COVID-safe event in A-town -- Offset and Common performed, and Outkast helped with his intro. The Presidential candidate held a drive-in rally Tuesday in Atlanta, where dozens of cars pulled in and…
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Music icon Cher sings at Joe Biden campaign event in Phoenix

Music icon Cher sings at Joe Biden campaign event in Phoenix 01:45

 Music icon Cher hit the stage Sunday evening in the Valley to show her support for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, who’s currently running a tight race against President Donald Trump in Arizona, with Biden slightly ahead in most polls.

