L.A. Dodgers Win World Series, Justin Turner Pulled After Positive COVID Test
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Crazy news about Dodgers star Justin Turner who was taken out of the the game in the 8th inning, because a COVID test came back positive during the game!!! Turner did not celebrate with the team on the field -- but now there are new concerns about…
Dodgers defeat Rays in Game 6 to win first World Series title since 1988Spurred by a controversial pitching, the Dodgers scored two runs in the sixth inning to win 3-1 and take their first championship in 32 years.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Dodgers win 2020 World SeriesThis is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in franchise history and their first since 1988 after appearing in the World Series in three out of the last four..
CBS News
In California: Fires blaze in the OC; wear a mask while cheering the DodgersAlso: Trade groups and a high desert town are suing to block protections granted to the western Joshua tree. And the San Francisco Ballet goes virtual!
USATODAY.com
Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series
