L.A. Dodgers Win World Series, Justin Turner Pulled After Positive COVID Test

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Crazy news about Dodgers star Justin Turner who was taken out of the the game in the 8th inning, because a COVID test came back positive during the game!!! Turner did not celebrate with the team on the field -- but now there are new concerns about…
Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

Dodgers defeat Rays in Game 6 to win first World Series title since 1988

 Spurred by a controversial pitching, the Dodgers scored two runs in the sixth inning to win 3-1 and take their first championship in 32 years.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Dodgers win 2020 World Series

 This is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in franchise history and their first since 1988 after appearing in the World Series in three out of the last four..
CBS News

In California: Fires blaze in the OC; wear a mask while cheering the Dodgers

 Also: Trade groups and a high desert town are suing to block protections granted to the western Joshua tree. And the San Francisco Ballet goes virtual!
 
USATODAY.com
Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series [Video]

Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series

Game six of the World Series is tonight the Rays turn to lefthander Blake Snell to see if he can slow down the Dodgers' offense and keep the Rays' hopes alive.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:59Published

3rd time's the charm: Dodgers clip Rays to claim 1st World Series since 1988

 The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions for the first time in 32 years. The Dodgers took advantage of a pitching change to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX SportsThe AgeESPNCBS News

Blake Snell strikes out nine Dodgers through 5 1/3 easy innings of work in Game 6

Blake Snell strikes out nine Dodgers through 5 1/3 easy innings of work in Game 6 Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell was dominant through 5 1/3 innings pitched, striking out nine batters and giving up no runs or walks. Snell left the Rays with...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS News

Dodgers rally for two in the sixth after Blake Snell is pulled, take 2-1 lead in Game 6

Dodgers rally for two in the sixth after Blake Snell is pulled, take 2-1 lead in Game 6 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell was dealing, but was removed after just 73 pitches by manager Kevin Cash in favor of a reliever in the sixth inning....
FOX Sports Also reported by •The Age

