Chrishell Stause Was *This* Close To Being The Bachelorette 10 Years Ago Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

She’s known for her real estate skills on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, but Chrishell Stause was almost asked to be the Bachelorette over a decade ago. “She would never remember this. I’ve actually had lunch with Chrishell, this was about 10 or 11 years ago, to talk about being the Bachelorette,” ABC executive Robert Mills told Read More 👓 View full article

