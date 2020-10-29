Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49 After Suffering Head Injury

OK! Magazine Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Former Miss America Leanza Cornett has died at the age of 49. The beauty queen — who won the title in 1993 — was confirmed dead by the Miss America Organization on Wednesday, October 28. “Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: 2021 Mississippi Sports Hall Of Fame Class Introduced

2021 Mississippi Sports Hall Of Fame Class Introduced 01:28

 6 stars from the Magnolia state were introduced as the class of the 2021 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The class includes Murrah, Alcorn State and JSU standout Lindsey Hunter, Forest Hill product and Delta State basketball legend Debbie Brock, local golf great and Ole Miss star Randy...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dead at 49

 Leanza Cornett, who was crowned Miss America in 1993, has died after suffering a traumatic brain injury earlier this month. Cornett died Wednesday, according to...
TMZ.com

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49; Ex-Husband Mark Steines Shares Touching Message

 Leanza Cornett has unfortunately passed away at the young age of 49. The Miss America Organization revealed the somber news of Leanza, who was crowned Miss...
Just Jared

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at 49: 'A bright and beautiful spirit'

 Leanza Cornett, who in 1993 was crowned Miss America, has died, the Miss America Organization confirmed. She was 49.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

khalilrivers1

Khalil Rivers 33° Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at 49: 'A bright and beautiful spirit' https://t.co/WZuKs9vhYQ 3 seconds ago

TPNN_ThePoint

The Point Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dead at Age 49 https://t.co/05DF8dRMCb https://t.co/sE5ENRprAb 7 minutes ago

rumijulie

Rumi Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸🕷️🕸️🦇🎃👻👹 RT @MSNca: Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at age 49 https://t.co/PpfFy3CYH9 9 minutes ago

QuickCarLoanz

Quick Car Loans Leanza Cornett, former Miss America, dies at 49 https://t.co/fWEN4HGogb, see more https://t.co/2K7e7qfWa1 9 minutes ago

TomZerjav

t z 🎃 🙏CBS News: Leanza Cornett, former Miss America, dies at age 49. https://t.co/jPpq46zvSK putem @GoogleNews 10 minutes ago

LaughingParadox

Cloudpunk_Midnight ♏ RT @ComicBook: Leanza Cornett, Former Miss America and Live-Action Ariel from The Little Mermaid Dies at 49 From Head Injury: https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago

Kim9news

kim christiansen RT @THR: #LeanzaCornett, former Miss America and "Entertainment Tonight" contributor, dies at 49 https://t.co/eSAWnBilm8 https://t.co/5Xvlh… 12 minutes ago

MikeBarnes4

Mike Barnes Leanza Cornett, Former Miss America and 'Entertainment Tonight' Contributor, Dies at 49 https://t.co/QYst6VQFu6 via @thr 12 minutes ago