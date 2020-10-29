Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49 After Suffering Head Injury Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett has died at the age of 49. The beauty queen — who won the title in 1993 — was confirmed dead by the Miss America Organization on Wednesday, October 28. “Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including Read More 👓 View full article

