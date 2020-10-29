Global  
 

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Married in Private Ceremony

TMZ.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are now a married couple ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Scarlett and Colin tied the knot over the weekend in Palisades, NY. She's familiar with the area ... Scarlett bought an iconic…
Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost marry in intimate ceremony following COVID-19 precautions

 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have wed! The couple announced their nuptials through the charity Meals on Wheels America.
Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in new Bride of Frankenstein drama [Video]

Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in new Bride of Frankenstein drama

Scarlett Johansson has signed up to produce and star in a new sci-fi drama that focuses on the story of the Bride of Frankenstein.

Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News [Video]

Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana will join Sen. Kamala Harris to participate in a grassroots fundraiser hosted by the Russo Brothers on Oct. 20, in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Hillary Clinton joins Electoral College 4 years after it cost her the presidency: 'Pretty sure I'll get to vote for Joe'

 Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is one of 29 Democratic electors for New York state in 2020.
Hundreds of inmates test positive as COVID rips through New York prison

 Nearly 40% of inmates housed at the Elmira Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus.
Coral reef taller than Empire State building discovered off Australia coast

 A coral reef taller than New York City's Empire State Building has been discovered off the coast of Australia. The first discovery of its kind in over 120 years,..
DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge [Video]

DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Scarlett Johansson to star in Bride Movie [Video]

Scarlett Johansson to star in Bride Movie

Scarlett Johansson is to produce and star in 'Bride', a "genre-bending" telling of the classic 'Bride of Frankenstein' story.

