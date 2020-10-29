|
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Married in Private Ceremony
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are now a married couple ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Scarlett and Colin tied the knot over the weekend in Palisades, NY. She's familiar with the area ... Scarlett bought an iconic…
Scarlett Johansson American actress and singer
Colin Jost American comedian, actor, and writer
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
Palisades, New York
