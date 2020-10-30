Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian Hologram of Her Dad for 40th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19



Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19 Earlier this Year The reality star confirmed she was diagnosed in a preview clip of the family’s hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. She said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, along with cold and hot flushes. The video clip was released a day after her sister was heavily criticised for a lavish 40th birthday party on a private island. Kim Kardashian West defended the gathering by saying everyone had “multiple health screens”. #KimK #Kardashian #Covid19 Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02 Published on January 1, 1970