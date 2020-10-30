|
Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian Hologram of Her Dad for 40th Birthday
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian got a virtual reunion with her father -- an amazing 3-D hologram was her 40th birthday gift from her hubby, Kanye West. Kim just shared an incredible video of Robert Kardashian Sr. in hologram form, and it will blow you away. Our…
