'Big Brother' Cody Calafiore Says Reality Check Sucks, World Got Worse

TMZ.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Cody Calafiore came crashing down from his high after winning 'Big Brother' ... he's disappointed with how things are shaking out after spending 3 months cut off from society. We got the "Big Brother: All-Stars" champ Thursday at LAX and our photog…
News video: 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Crowns Champion, Plus 'Bachelorette' Exec Dishes On Replacing Clare Crawley

'Big Brother: All-Stars' Crowns Champion, Plus 'Bachelorette' Exec Dishes On Replacing Clare Crawley

 ET Canada has all of your reality TV news, including Cody Calafiore being crowned as the "Big Brother: All-Stars" champion. Plus, ABC executive Robert Mills reveals to Nick Viall the moment he knew Clare Crawley had to be replaced on "The Bachelorette".

