|
'Big Brother' Cody Calafiore Says Reality Check Sucks, World Got Worse
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Cody Calafiore came crashing down from his high after winning 'Big Brother' ... he's disappointed with how things are shaking out after spending 3 months cut off from society. We got the "Big Brother: All-Stars" champ Thursday at LAX and our photog…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Big Brother (American TV series)
Los Angeles International Airport Primary international airport of Los Angeles
Microsoft wants to cut down pollution from its business travelAn Alaska Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California on May 12, 2020. | Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this