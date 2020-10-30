|
Mike Tyson Says His Daughter Convinced Him to Confront Boosie's Homophobia
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
"I was Boosie at one time." That's Mike Tyson explaining why he felt compelled to confront rapper Boosie Badazz over his history of homophobic comments ... saying he knows what it's like to go from ignorant to enlightened. Tyson got right to the…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boosie Badazz
Mike Tyson American boxer
Two-minute rounds 'are for women' - Tyson and Jones Jr unhappy before exhibition fightMike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr say fighting two-minute rounds "is for women" as they prepare for their exhibition meeting on 28 November.
BBC News
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., We're Gonna Try and Kill Each Other, PeriodMike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. say they're both on the same page about their upcoming "exhibition" fight -- it's not a game, they're going for blood. The two..
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Makes EDM Debut With Self-Titled Banger, 'I'm Mike Tyson!'Mike Tyson's next opponent ain't Roy Jones, Jr. -- it's your EARDRUMS -- 'cause the boxing legend has officially made his EDM debut ... and the song is a..
TMZ.com
