Mike Tyson Says His Daughter Convinced Him to Confront Boosie's Homophobia

TMZ.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
"I was Boosie at one time." That's Mike Tyson explaining why he felt compelled to confront rapper Boosie Badazz over his history of homophobic comments ... saying he knows what it's like to go from ignorant to enlightened. Tyson got right to the…
Two-minute rounds 'are for women' - Tyson and Jones Jr unhappy before exhibition fight

 Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr say fighting two-minute rounds "is for women" as they prepare for their exhibition meeting on 28 November.
BBC News

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., We're Gonna Try and Kill Each Other, Period

 Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. say they're both on the same page about their upcoming "exhibition" fight -- it's not a game, they're going for blood. The two..
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Makes EDM Debut With Self-Titled Banger, 'I'm Mike Tyson!'

 Mike Tyson's next opponent ain't Roy Jones, Jr. -- it's your EARDRUMS -- 'cause the boxing legend has officially made his EDM debut ... and the song is a..
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says His Daughter Convinced Him to Confront Boosie's Homophobia

