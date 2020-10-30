Breonna Taylor's BF, Kenneth Walker, Sued by Cop He Shot for Emotional Distress

Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, an officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, has filed a civil suit against her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for..

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making their last appeals to voters in battleground states amid record early voting turnout. Also,..

Every day feels like a raw wound for Omari Barksdale. His sister, Laneeka Barksdale, died of COVID-19 in late March in Detroit — and since then, so have more..

"Walker's conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality," the lawsuit notes.

Two anonymous grand jurors say more Louisville police officers should face criminal charges in Breonna Taylor's death.

The USA TODAY Network talked to residents in Portland, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and Louisville to find out how protests have affected their cities.

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend speaks out



This morning Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend is speaking out just hours after one of the officers involved in her deadly shooting spoke to ABC News and the courier journal. Officer Jonathan.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:06 Published 1 week ago

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting In Exclusive Interview



Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is speaking for the first time about losing the love of his life in a hail of police bullet. It's a CBS News exclusive; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:20 Published 2 weeks ago