Breonna Taylor's BF, Kenneth Walker, Sued by Cop He Shot for Emotional Distress

TMZ.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Jonathan Mattingly -- one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor -- is suing her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for shooting him in the leg during the raid. The Louisville officer claims Walker's actions were "outrageous,…
