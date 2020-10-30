Global  
 

Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump After Town Hall Question

TMZ.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Brett Favre has something in common with Lil Wayne and Jack Nicklaus -- they're all officially on the Trump Train. The NFL legend officially endorsed Donald Trump for President on Friday -- just days after he got the chance to ask POTUS a question…
President Trump Reportedly Cancels Election Night Party Plans

 Hold the balloons and confetti -- President Trump is reportedly bagging on a planned election night shindig at his hotel in Washington D.C., and it could be a..
TMZ.com

Rapper Lil Wayne meets Trump and praises his "Platinum Plan"

 "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne said.
CBS News

2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden head to the Midwest

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be in the battleground states in the West.
CBS News

Breaking down Trump and Biden's strategies with four days to go until Election Day

 With four days to go until Election Day, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett discusses the candidates' closing arguments to voters, what's at..
CBS News

Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years [Video]

Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years

Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

'Rappers are Republicans?!?!': Lil Wayne's meeting with Donald Trump causes confusion on social media

 Conservatives cheered Lil Wayne while critics mocked him. Rapper 50 Cent was among the critics, even as he was widely cited as a Trump supporter.
USATODAY.com

Jack Nicklaus endorses "diverse" Trump for re-election

 "This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies and the people they impact," he said.
CBS News

Jack Nicklaus Endorses Donald Trump, Look Past His Bad Tweets!

 Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is officially endorsing Donald Trump -- saying he's "learned to look past" the President's flaws ... including bad tweets. "I have had..
TMZ.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus explains why he voted for President Donald Trump

 Golf legend Jack Nicklaus posted a statement to Twitter urging people to vote and explaining why he cast his ballot for President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

 Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy front-runner and likely top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

It's Tua Time, and Tagovailoa will look to someday join this list of the NFL's best left-handed QBs

 Here is a look at the greatest left-handed quarterbacks in NFL history, a collection that includes two Hall of Famers. Tua Tagovailoa debuts Sunday.
USATODAY.com

NFL trade deadline: What moves should all 32 teams make?

 The NFL trade deadline marks a final window to bring on impact players, shed salaries or stock up on picks. But what should each team do?
USATODAY.com
NFL plans for 20% capacity at Super Bowl in Tampa with masks and pods, ESPN reports [Video]

NFL plans for 20% capacity at Super Bowl in Tampa with masks and pods, ESPN reports

The NFL has revealed some of its plans regarding Super Bowl LV in Tampa. The league is now planning for 20% capacity at the stadium, ESPN reports.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:04Published

Lil Wayne Endorses President Trump, Praises Platinum Plan

 Lil Wayne's stuntin' with President Trump, but it's way more than a photo op -- he's also voicing his support for the Prez and his proposed plan for the Black..
TMZ.com

DeAndre Hopkins' Ferrari Zoomed Past Arizona Trump Caravan, New Video Shows

 DeAndre Hopkins has publicly claimed he was NOT speeding through a Trump caravan in Arizona on Sunday -- but new video seems to show otherwise. TMZ Sports has..
TMZ.com

Will The Undecided Voter Choose The Next President Of The United States? Probably So

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The undecided voter in this election is not only an endangered species, but they probably will choose the next..
WorldNews
50 Cent insists he 'never liked' Donald Trump after previously pledging support to POTUS [Video]

50 Cent insists he 'never liked' Donald Trump after previously pledging support to POTUS

50 Cent has revoked his support for incumbent President Donald Trump in November's election, insisting he "never liked" the POTUS.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

