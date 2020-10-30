|
Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump After Town Hall Question
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Brett Favre has something in common with Lil Wayne and Jack Nicklaus -- they're all officially on the Trump Train. The NFL legend officially endorsed Donald Trump for President on Friday -- just days after he got the chance to ask POTUS a question…
|
|
