Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump After Town Hall Question

TC Boyle RT @RealTCBoyle: Classless! Seems these elitist athletes @DeAndreHopkins can flip people off & endanger lives while driving like an A-ho… 12 hours ago CBTX DeAndre Hopkins Admits Flipping Off Trump Train, They Were Messing With Me #TX misses you @DeandreHopkins LAST WEEK… https://t.co/QlG16McTkT 2 days ago Opening Day Game DeAndre Hopkins Admits Flipping Off Trump Train, They Were Messing With Me https://t.co/Ft64nXGigI 2 days ago Sharon Tito I have zero problem with this. 🤷🏼‍♀️👏🏼👏🏼💙🌊 DeAndre Hopkins Admits Flipping Off Trump Train, They Were Messing With… https://t.co/G8jAxTZHPM 2 days ago Cathlene Sareli DeAndre Hopkins Admits Flipping Off Trump Train, They Were Messing With Me https://t.co/ktXKT2p1ww via @TMZ 2 days ago RalphieRotten RT @TMZ: DeAndre Hopkins Accused Of Flipping Off Trump Caravan In Arizona https://t.co/ieTXCoMZgS 2 days ago Ligia RT @TMZ: DeAndre Hopkins Accused Of Flipping Off Trump Caravan In Arizona https://t.co/1TLNUpvOm7 2 days ago iThru Proxy Network DeAndre Hopkins Admits Flipping Off Trump Train, They Were Messing With Me https://t.co/LABkX63S2S 3 days ago