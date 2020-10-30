Beyoncé *Finally* Drops New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection — Get All The Details

Global  
 

OK! Magazine Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Beyoncé‘s new Ivy Park x Adidas apparel collection dropped online on Thursday, October 29, and it’s to die for. Her second collection with the brand, “The Drip 2 Collection,” was released online ahead of being available to purchase in-store.  This comes only nine months after her first Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which sold Read More
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Beyoncé's new Ivy Park x Adidas line is here

Beyoncé's new Ivy Park x Adidas line is here 00:48

 WARNING: This video contains flashing images. Queen Bey's new size-inclusive collection, Drip 2, is now available on adidas.com.

