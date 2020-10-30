|
Nostalgia! ‘Hocus Pocus’ Was Released Over 25 Years Ago — Where Is The Cast Now?
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Hocus Pocus has been a huge part of spooky season ever since it premiered in 1993. The film follows a trio of witches — the Sanderson sisters — who were accidentally resurrected on Halloween and set out to undo the curse that was placed upon them. VANESSA HUDGENS, SHARON & KELLY OSBOURNE CELEBRATE ‘HOCUS POCUS’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY Since it’s Read More
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this