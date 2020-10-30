David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Score $20.6 Million Netflix Documentary Deal Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly scored a $20.6 million Netflix deal for a fly-on-the-wall series, which will be about the soccer player’s life. A camera crew will follow the 45-year-old, but there will also be archival footage of his childhood and “hilarious” clips from his early days with his wife. A source told The Read More 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published 6 hours ago David Beckham lands '£16 million Netflix deal for documentary' 00:46 Former footballer David Beckham has reportedly landed a £16 million Netflix deal for a documentary about his life, which will feature interviews and commentary from his wife Victoria Beckham, 46, and their children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine.

