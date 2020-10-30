Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Score $20.6 Million Netflix Documentary Deal

OK! Magazine Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly scored a $20.6 million Netflix deal for a fly-on-the-wall series, which will be about the soccer player’s life. A camera crew will follow the 45-year-old, but there will also be archival footage of his childhood and “hilarious” clips from his early days with his wife. A source told The Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: David Beckham lands '£16 million Netflix deal for documentary'

David Beckham lands '£16 million Netflix deal for documentary' 00:46

 Former footballer David Beckham has reportedly landed a £16 million Netflix deal for a documentary about his life, which will feature interviews and commentary from his wife Victoria Beckham, 46, and their children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine.

You Might Like


Tweets about this