David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Score $20.6 Million Netflix Documentary Deal
Friday, 30 October 2020 () David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly scored a $20.6 million Netflix deal for a fly-on-the-wall series, which will be about the soccer player’s life. A camera crew will follow the 45-year-old, but there will also be archival footage of his childhood and “hilarious” clips from his early days with his wife. A source told The Read More
Former footballer David Beckham has reportedly landed a £16 million Netflix deal for a documentary about his life, which will feature interviews and commentary from his wife Victoria Beckham, 46, and their children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine.