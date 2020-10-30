Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Check Out Jesse Metcalfe’s New L.A. Bachelor Pad, Man Cave Included! See The Photos

OK! Magazine Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
New bachelor pad! Newly single Jesse Metcalfe just bought a new home in Los Angeles, Calif., following his split from Cara Santana. After 13 years together, the John Tucker Must Die star, 41, and Salem actress, 35, revealed they were no longer together earlier this year. Soon after their split, Metcalfe was spotted with multiple Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie [Video]

Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie

Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this highly anticipated, OFFICIAL Fully Authorized feature documentary , the absolute instigator of Rock..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:42Published

Tweets about this