Check Out Jesse Metcalfe’s New L.A. Bachelor Pad, Man Cave Included! See The Photos Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

New bachelor pad! Newly single Jesse Metcalfe just bought a new home in Los Angeles, Calif., following his split from Cara Santana. After 13 years together, the John Tucker Must Die star, 41, and Salem actress, 35, revealed they were no longer together earlier this year. Soon after their split, Metcalfe was spotted with multiple Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie



Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this highly anticipated, OFFICIAL Fully Authorized feature documentary , the absolute instigator of Rock.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:42 Published on October 11, 2020

Tweets about this

