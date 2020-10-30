Global  
 

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly sign deal with Netflix for docu-series

Lainey Gossip Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
In a headline catered to my specific taste, it’s been reported that the Beckhams have signed a major deal with Netflix for a “docu-series” (which, let’s be real, is a fancy word for reality TV). According to the Sun, it’s coming from David’s newish production company, Studio 99, and will feature foo...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: David Beckham lands '£16 million Netflix deal for documentary'

David Beckham lands '£16 million Netflix deal for documentary' 00:46

 Former footballer David Beckham has reportedly landed a £16 million Netflix deal for a documentary about his life, which will feature interviews and commentary from his wife Victoria Beckham, 46, and their children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine.

David and Victoria Beckham Secure $20.5M Deal to Share Family Videos on Netflix

 *David Beckham* and his fashion designer wife have reportedly inked a multi-million deal with the streaming giant to release their family footage for a...
AceShowbiz

David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Score $20.6 Million Netflix Documentary Deal

 David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly scored a $20.6 million Netflix deal for a fly-on-the-wall series, which will be about the soccer player’s life. A...
OK! Magazine

David Beckham and wife Victoria sign Rs 148 crore Netflix deal!

 Former England football captain David Beckham, 45, and his former Spice Girl wife Victoria, 46, have signed a $20 million (Rs 148 crore) deal with Netflix for a...
Mid-Day


