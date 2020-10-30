David and Victoria Beckham reportedly sign deal with Netflix for docu-series

Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s



Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08 Published 5 days ago

Harry and Meghan to appear in fly-on-the-wall series for Netflix, say reports



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to appear in a fly-on-the-wall reality TVseries as part of their Netflix deal, according to reports. The docu-serieswill focus on their philanthropy but will still.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published on September 28, 2020